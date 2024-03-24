Motorcycle driver crtically injured after fall down 17′ embankment in Federal Way

A motorcycle driver was injured Saturday afternoon after they fell down a large embankment in Federal Way.

According to South King Fire, the crash happened in the 2800 block of Southwest Dash Point Road, near the Lakota Sewage Treatment Plant.

Crews were working to bring the critically injured driver up from the 17-foot embankment.

The roadway was closed in both directions as crews worked on the rescue.

SKF at an accident involving a motorcycle. The ride is reported to be down an embankment. Our Heavy Rescue has been added to the incident. pic.twitter.com/pAB87BOEbu — South King Fire (@Southkingfire) March 24, 2024

