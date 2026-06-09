Mother and son missing from Marysville since April

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A 21-year-old mother and son have been missing from Marysville since April.

Kaleah Harris and her infant son Olijuanwon, known as “Bubbie,” have been missing since April 24, according to the Marysville Police Department.

They were last seen in the 7500 block of 88th Place Northeast.

Kaleah is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, police stated.

Bubbie is around 2 feet tall and weighs 28 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on the mother and son’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Marysville Police Department at 425-407-3999.

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