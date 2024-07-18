Mother of 16-year-old boy shot, killed in Auburn pleads public to help find person responsible

AUBURN, Wash. — A King County mother, whose teenage son was shot and killed in Auburn last Friday, is urging the public to help find the person who killed her child.

Auburn police said they were called to a shooting on A Street Southeast at about 10:45 p.m. last Friday.

When they arrived at the scene, they said detectives found a 16-year-old boy shot to death.

Two other juveniles were also shot. They were taken to a hospital and later released.

All three juveniles were victims and did not have any weapons on them, police told KIRO 7 News.

As of Wednesday, police said there are no details on a suspect.

Lonnisha Landry told KIRO 7 News that she learned about her son’s death the following morning after detectives had arrived at her home to notify her about her son’s death.

“I felt angry because my son was left by himself for hours on the ground and I did not know. I felt sad,” she said.

Xavier Landry, also known as Xay, of Des Moines, is the oldest of 11 siblings, Landry said.

She said her son was an outgoing and goofy child, who would often make those around him laugh.

“He was a happy person. He wasn’t a person that wanted to see people cry or he even sat with you and cried. He was a person that if you’re crying, he’s going to make you laugh. He’s going to make you smile,” she said.

Family members said Xavier was also known for his mentorship to younger children impacted by depression and gang and gun violence.

“That’s his spirit. That’s his soul. That’s what he’s about because he was raised right. He was raised in a loving environment around people that understood we got to give back,” said Jacqualine Boles, cousin.

Lonnisha Landry told KIRO 7 News that her son never hangs out in Auburn. She said her son received a phone call Friday night to hang out with a friend.

Landry said her son and one of the victims injured were friends.

“Justice looks like every post that I’m making is breaking that person’s (suspect) heart. It’s making them see my son’s face. So, I’m telling people post my son,” she said. “If I can let the troubled youth see the pain in my eyes, it may change their ways to where mom won’t have to feel how I felt.”

A GoFundMe was created to help the victim’s family. If you would like to help, please click here.

A spokesperson for GoFundMe said the GoFundMe account has been verified.

