Most popular baby names in Washington for 2023 announced

The Social Security Administration has released its list of the top baby names for 2023 for Washington State.

According to the SSA, the names are from Social Security card applications and are restricted to 2023, sex, and the state of birth on the record.

Also, only names that are at least two characters long are included. Hyphens are also excluded.

The SSA said it does not combine similar names with different spellings. For example, Sean, Shawn, and Shaun would all be listed separately.

According to the Associated Press, the Social Security Administration’s latest data show that 3.58 million babies were born in the U.S. in 2023 - a slight decrease from last year’s 3.66 million babies.

Here are the Top 50 male and female names for 2023:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 59 Top Boy Names of Washington for 2023

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 59 Top Girl Names of Washington for 2023

