More victims sue Snohomish County for alleged sexual assault at juvenile detention centers

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Nine additional former inmates at Snohomish County juvenile detention centers have sued the county, claiming it “sustained a culture of abuse.”

The new suit filed on July 7 contains allegations of ongoing sexual abuse at Denney Youth Center and Denney Juvenile Justice Center dating back to 1982, with complainants as young as 12.

According to the suit, some of the alleged abuses included rape, sexualized strip searches, cavity searches without cause or as a punishment, and pressure to perform sexual acts for “privileges” in the detention center.

“At all times, Snohomish County was fully aware of the danger that sexual abuse by staff posed to the children in its care. Nevertheless, Snohomish County failed to implement a variety of popular and statutorily mandated policies and procedures that would have protected these children from such abuse and a lifetime of subsequent pain,” the suit said.

Seattle-based Hagens Berman law firm is representing 21 formerly incarcerated youth in the lawsuit.

The firm says the county was negligent and that it “failed to protect children” from sexual assault.

The firm is seeking an unknown amount of damages on behalf of its clients.

You can read the 24-page filing here.

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