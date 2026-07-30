More than 12,000 pounds of not-ready-to-eat (NRTE) smoked bacon were recalled after it was imported from Canada and didn’t receive a proper inspection.

The 12,036 pounds of bacon were distributed to Grocery Outlet retailers and distributors in Washington, Idaho, and Oregon, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The NRTE refrigerated bacon was produced on June 9, 10, 12, 13, and 15, 2026. The following products are subject to the recall:

12-oz vacuum package of “Royale Natural Applewood Smoked ALL NATURAL Uncured Bacon Product of Canada” with sell-by dates of “SEP 01 2026” and “SEP 07 2026” printed on the side of the package

12-oz vacuum package of “TOP VALU Uncured Hardwood Smoked Bacon PRODUCT OF CANADA” with various sell-by dates of “SEP 01 2026”, “SEP 02 2026”, “SEP 04 2026”, “SEP 05 2026”, and “SEP 07 2026” printed on the side of the package

More than 12K pounds of bacon sold at Grocery Outlet recalled across WA, OR, and Idaho A photo of the TOP VALU Uncured Hardwood Smoked Bacon subject to the recall. (Photo courtesy of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service) (Photo courtesy of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service)

The issue was discovered during routine FSIS inspection activities.

The recalled product includes Canadian establishment number “EST. 1” printed on the side of the package, as well as the health certificate “2026-S732971612” on master case boxes.

FSIS noted there have been no confirmed reports of illness or injury due to consumption of these products. Anyone with concerns about an illness or injury should contact their healthcare provider.

FSIS has concerns that some of the recalled products may be in consumers’ refrigerators and freezers, and has urged customers not to consume them. The recalled bacon should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

This story was otiginally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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