More rain on the horizon for Seattle in coming weeks

SEATTLE — After a quick break, Seattle rainfall will pick back up as clouds move across Washington from the South.

A series of Pacific frontal systems will roll through western Washington keeping us cool, wet, and windy for the next few days.

It will be windy along the coast on Sunday and Monday with gusts in the 25-40 mph range.

As of Sunday, no wind advisories have been issued for the Seattle area.

Temperatures will remain below average with lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the lower 60s.

As more rain moves overhead on Monday and Tuesday, there will also be a chance of thunderstorms.

The most rainfall is expected on Tuesday with two to three inches of rain along the coast. The Olympics are expected to get four or more inches on the same day. The cascades are expected to get one to three inches.

Drivers should expect puddles on roadways and minor flooding from clogged drains. However, river flooding is not likely.

For more information watch our Pinpoint Weather updates on KIRO 7.

©2023 Cox Media Group