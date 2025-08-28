Monroe Police track down hit-and-run driver with the help of K-9 Apollo

MONROE, Wash. — The Monroe Police Department says that a suspect ran from the scene of a car vs. motorcycle collision on Wednesday.

Police say that the driver ran from the scene after hitting a motorcycle rider near Main and Ann Street.

The Motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

They were able to track down the suspect a few blocks away with help from K-9 Apollo.

The driver was later tested on suspicion of DUI by a search warrant.

The suspect was later booked in the Snohomish County Jail.

