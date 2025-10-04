Monroe grocery store held up at gunpoint

The Monroe Police Department says an employee at the Park Place Grocery store was robbed at gunpoint on Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the store at around 12:10 p.m. and learned the suspect had left the scene before employees could sound the store alarm.

After investigating, police identified the suspect as Craig D. Moore from Monroe and found his address in Mason County.

With assistance from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Monroe officers arrested Moore and booked him in the Snohomish County Jail, charged with first-degree robbery.

