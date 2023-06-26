Monday marks 14 years since McCleary girl Lindsey Baum vanished

McCLEARY, Wash. — Monday marks 14 years since Lindsey Baum vanished. Her killer still has not been found.

Lindsey was 10 years old when she was abducted on June 26, 2009, while she was walking from a friend’s house to her home in McCleary.

She was wearing a light blue hooded pullover shirt and blue jeans, according to the FBI.

Her partial remains were discovered in 2017 in a remote area near Ellensburg.

No arrests have been made in the case.

In March of this year, the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office did a search for more evidence in the case. No evidence was reported to have been found.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 360-964-1799 or email baumtips@graysharbor.us.

In addition, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of those responsible for Baum’s disappearance.

Lindsey Baum Banner

