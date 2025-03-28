Molly Moon’s is opening a Seattle waterfront location soon

SEATTLE, Wash. — Molly Moon’s Homemade Ice Cream is opening its newest scoop shop along Seattle’s waterfront.

It’s being built in the Historic Washington Street Boat Landing Pergola near Pier 48 and the Seattle Aquarium.

The company says the tentative opening date is April 25, pending any delays in construction or permitting.

“We’re incredibly excited to operate out of this historic Seattle location. It’s so beautiful and we feel confident that lots of happy moments are going to take place under the Pergola at the boat landing! Engagements at sunset,” Molly Moon Neitzel, CEO and Founder said. “First-time visitors to Seattle watching the ferries sail in and out. Local families walking down from Pike Place Market and taking in the sites. There are endless opportunities to make memories and we hope it includes a scoop of our ice cream to make it that much sweeter!”

The company says it’s focused on preserving the beauty of the historic façade, so they’ve teamed up with architectural firm Graham Baba to ensure that the design of the shop retains and accentuates the Pergola’s original beauty.

This will be the seventh Seattle location for Molly Moon’s. The company also has stores in Bellevue, Redmond and Edmonds.

KIRO 7 News’ Monique Ming Laven recently at down with Molly Moon Neitzel to talk about her life and career in her new podcast, “Hit and Miss with Monique Ming Laven.” She reveals a story that includes Republican business-owning grandparents, failed political campaigns, tragic personal loss, and a mistake on the mic that she truly regrets. You can check out the story by clicking here.





