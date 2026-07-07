Molly Moon’s Ice Cream to open 13th location at Northgate Station

SEATTLE — Molly Moon’s Homemade Ice Cream announced it is the latest business to join Northgate Station in Seattle, opening a new ice cream shop there by next spring.

This will be Molly Moon’s thirteenth location.

Northgate Station is currently being redeveloped by Simon Property Group, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal. Trader Joe’s, Supreme Dumplings, Shake Shack, Mendocino Farms, and Joe & the Juice are all planned to be a part of the complex in addition to 1,000 apartment units and two hotels.

“I’ve learned a few things over the last 18 years about diversifying: grocery store sales are great, having that diversity is awesome. Another thing is diversity in the year,” Molly Moon Neitzel, the owner and founder of Molly Moon’s, told The Puget Sound Business Journal. “To create cozy desserts and dessert options year-round, and bring folks in in the fall and winter, is something that I’ve spent more time and attention on just in the last like year or two.”

Molly Moon’s continues to expand with its thirteenth store, and Neitzel said she wants to keep opening “one to two” new locations a year.

The first Molly Moon’s location opened in 2008 in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood.

“My goal is not national domination at all,” Neitzel previously told The Puget Sound Business Journal. “I have always believed in growing in concentric circles. Like, before we’re in Tacoma, we’ll be in a shop between Tacoma and Seattle, so that it’s easier on our delivery team and it logistically makes sense.”

According to Neitzel, Molly Moon’s has no plans to expand beyond the Puget Sound region at this time.

Contributing: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest

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