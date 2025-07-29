Mixed-reality experience shows you what it’s like joining the Navy

SEATTLE — If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to work on a flight deck of an aircraft carrier or complete an undersea repair – the U.S. Navy is giving you the chance to try it out virtually.

The Navy is showcasing its new ‘Strike Group’ mixed-reality experience at Seafair.

It’s a fully immersive, hands-on look at the technology and teamwork that is crucial for every role.

“From the depths of the sea to the heights of the stars, America’s Navy is the most highly skilled, technologically advanced military force in the world,” says Rear Admiral James P. Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command. “A career in the Navy provides a life-changing experience filled with adventure, teamwork, and support, and the ‘Strike Group’ brings all these aspects to life in the most realistic ways possible.”

How does it work?

The ‘Strike Group’ features three different interactive challenges and experiences.

All Hands – Players test their skills on the flight desk of an aircraft carrier in a five-person game. You’ll wear a Meta Quest 3 headset that will take you to the USS Gerald R. Ford where you’ll team up to launch an F-35C Lightning II jet.

Each person will work in a different role to load the fuel, fly helicopters and pilot the aircraft itself.

Dive - Navy Underwater Construction Teams always are on call if an undersea repair is needed. In this mission, you’ll drive a boat to a specific location after a storm and dive down to repair a damaged pier.

Achieve – Players can take a personality quiz that ill pair them with a list of jobs in the Navy that best suit their skills.

©2025 Cox Media Group