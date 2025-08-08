Mismatched license plates lead Issaquah police to wanted man

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Issaquah police say a car with mismatched license plates helped them track down a wanted man.

It all started around 8 p.m. on August 6, when officers noticed a suspicious vehicle parked in a business lot along East Lake Sammamish Parkway. In addition to mismatched plates, it had an expired registration and a screwdriver in the ignition.

Further investigation linked the vehicle to several people with criminal histories. One of them had multiple active warrants, including charges for escape, possession of a stolen vehicle, identity theft, possession of stolen property, and more.

Officers searched the area, but the man was nowhere to be found, and nobody was inside the car.

Hours later, officers spotted the same car merging onto westbound I-90. When they tried pulling it over, the driver refused.

Eventually, the driver made a sudden U-turn in front of a patrol car, trying to get away, and caused a crash. It happened at 17th Avenue Northwest and Northwest Gilman Boulevard.

As officers tried to pin the vehicle in, they say the man hit the gas, running into the patrol cars. No one was hurt.

Officers eventually managed to push the vehicle onto a raised center median, rendering it inoperable.

The man tried to run off, but officers caught and arrested him. They say he appeared to be intoxicated and so they took him to Swedish Medical Center for a medical evaluation first.

During the incident, a small dog escaped from the car. Officers found the dog and handed it over to King County Animal Control after the man refused to provide a caretaker’s name.

