Migrants’ stay again extended at Kent hotel

KENT, Wash. — The stay for a group of migrants at a Kent hotel has been extended another two weeks.

The group was last camped out near Seattle’s Garfield High School.

They are part of the Tukwila church camp, but moved out months ago as the county struggles to find other solutions for housing.

Another anonymous donor just paid for the group of more than 100 migrants to stay at the Quality Inn for two more weeks.

After that, where they will stay remains up in the air. We’ve seen several cycles of them running out of time, then popping up in Seattle over the last couple of months.

