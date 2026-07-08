Microsoft executive buys waterfront Bellevue estate in $19.6M deal

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Chief Marketing Officer of Microsoft, Takeshi Numoto, purchased a waterfront home in Hunts Point in late June, marking one of the largest real estate transactions of the year in Washington.

Located at 3253 Hunts Point Road in Bellevue, the home, dubbed the “Hunts Point Retreat,” sold for nearly $19.6 million after a recent price cut of roughly 9%, according to Zillow.

“Hunts Point Retreat is an extraordinary contemporary estate offering a rare combination of architectural sophistication, privacy, and seamless indoor-outdoor living in one of the Pacific Northwest’s most exclusive communities,” the Zillow listing stated.

Bellevue estate first hit the market in 2017 before a major 2020 remodel

The 7,220-square-foot residence was designed with steel-and-glass architecture, featuring six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and glass walls framing sweeping views of Lake Washington.

Situated on a nearly one-acre lot with a private gate, the home includes more than 82 feet of west-facing Lake Washington waterfront along Fairweather Bay.

“At the center of the home, an innovative four-seasons living space creates effortless year-round entertaining, blending indoor comfort with the beauty of the outdoors,” Zillow stated. “The open-concept design flows beautifully to the waterfront grounds and private shoreline, offering endless opportunities for boating, paddleboarding, and lakeside living.”

Numoto has been an employee of Microsoft for the past 29 years, serving as the Seattle-based tech conglomerate’s chief marketing officer before landing the role in 2023, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

The home was initially listed for sale in 2017 at $6.5 million, but was removed from the market after about eight months. Later in 2020, the home underwent a major remodel as part of a multimillion-dollar project and ultimately returned to the market this year with a $21.5 million listing.

“Located within the coveted Hunts Point community, known for its quiet streets, exceptional privacy, top-ranked schools, and proximity to world-class amenities, this is a rare opportunity to own one of Lake Washington’s most compelling contemporary waterfront estates,” Zillow stated.

Bellevue sale ranks among the largest WA real estate transactions of the year

Just days ago, a $28 million waterfront estate in Mercer Island’s Shorewood neighborhood sold to a Texas oil tycoon, in the second-largest real estate transaction of the year.

The only residential property to sell for more than the Mercer Island home was the waterfront estate of Bruce and Jolene McCaw, which sold for $38 million in April. The McCaws’ 17,600-square-foot mansion was one of the most expensive transactions ever recorded in the Puget Sound region.

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