Meth found in 3½-month-old infant’s system prompts homicide arrest in Lewis County

A 3½-month-old infant who died in Mineral last month had methamphetamine in her system, Lewis County detectives said Friday.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the infant was taken by ambulance from a home on the 100 block of Pleasant Valley Road on Oct. 22 and later died at the hospital.

Detectives opened an investigation that day, and an autopsy was conducted soon after.

During the autopsy, officials collected fluids for laboratory testing.

Test results later showed the presence of methamphetamine in the infant’s system, investigators said.

After confirming the toxicology findings on Nov. 6, detectives returned to the home with a search warrant.

During the search, additional evidence was collected and the infant’s mother, 31-year-old Elizabeth Simpson, was arrested on suspicion of controlled substance homicide.

Detectives said other children living in the residence were taken into protective custody by Child Protective Services before the scene was cleared.

The sheriff’s office said the case is ongoing and that no further details are being released because of the active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 360-748-9286 or Lewis County Communications at 360-740-1105.

