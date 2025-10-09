Mega Millions jackpot nears $600M as jackpot continues to grow

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Mega Millions jackpot reached $575 million, making it the largest jackpot of 2025.

It’s also the first time in 10 months that the jackpot has gotten close to the $600 million mark.

The large jackpot could point to changes like an increase in ticket prices from $2 to $5. This also created a larger starting jackpot of $50 million and multipliers for all non-jackpot winning tickets.

The drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot happens on Tuesdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m.

In the latest draw, Washington players won a total of $163,882 across 8,591 winning tickets.

Notable wins in the state over the past year include a $2 million prize from a ticket purchased in Camas and a $3 million win from a ticket bought in Renton.

©2025 Cox Media Group