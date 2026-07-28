Measure to expand Pierce Transit service on November ballot

Pierce County voters will decide in November whether to approve a sales tax increase to expand bus and transit services.

The Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to place the measure on the general election ballot. If approved by voters, the sales tax increase would mark the first for Pierce Transit since 2002.

The proposed measure would increase the local sales tax from 0.6% to 0.9%. This change could generate over $60 million in revenue for Pierce Transit annually. The additional revenue would lead to more frequent service and shorter wait times, as well as later evening and weekend service. It would also introduce four new routes, expand shuttle paratransit service, and establish fare-free service for eligible seniors ages 65 and over.

Symone Jackson, a Pierce County bus commuter, relies on the bus daily, particularly because of her poor eyesight. She uses the bus as her main source of transportation, and she said she would support the measure.

“I think a lot of people would appreciate it too because it would just make it easier. A lot less cars on the road and just make a lot better to travel,” Jackson said

Penny Grellier, Pierce Transit Public Information Officer, elaborated on the financial impact of the proposed sales tax.

“What that would mean for folks is that three cents on every $10 qualifying purchase would be the sales tax increase if the measure was approved,” Grellier said

Without the additional funding from the sales tax increase, officials have indicated that Pierce Transit may need to implement service cuts as early as 2031.

“We’d continue to provide our current amount of service for as long as we could. But then we’d have to start looking at cost-cutting measures,” Grellier said.

Pierce County voters will cast their ballots on the transit sales tax measure in November. For more information about the measure, visit piercetransit.org/more-transit.

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