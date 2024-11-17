Mason County Sheriff’s Office vandalized, robbed

SHELTON, Wash. — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office was vandalized and robbed Thursday night after a suspect broke in and caused ‘significant property damage’.

At approximately 6:45 p.m., the sheriff’s office reports that a man was seen throwing rocks at the building, destroying two windows, including one in the records office.

The suspect fled to Brewer Park after deputies arrived. Deputies say the suspect “wielded a large stick while refusing to comply with verbal commands.” After a brief standoff, deputies arrested the suspect without further incident.

Deputies found shattered glass and two large rocks, and witness accounts confirmed the detained individual as the suspect.

The suspect was booked into the Mason County Jail for first-degree malicious mischief and third-degree theft.

