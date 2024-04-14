Mason County deputies investigating animal cruelty reports

GRAPEVIEW, Wash. — Mason County deputies are investigating after receiving reports of animal cruelty involving 60 animals.

According to a news release from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, most of the animals are dogs. Two of the dogs are in critical condition, while others need medical care.

The incident occurred in the Grapeview area, deputies said. The sheriff’s office said it was serving a search warrant at a residence. Deputies are working with several agencies, including the Humane Society, to “ensure these animals receive the care they need.”

Additional agencies also will be contacted to assist in the investigation.

Deputies have developed probable cause and are considering the case a criminal investigation.

“The responsible party” has been taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

An investigation is ongoing.