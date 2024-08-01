Marysville officers rescue orphaned baby opposums

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Many police officers will tell you that they do more than write tickets and chase bad guys.

Sometimes they deal with four-legged and flippered friends, too.

In this case, Marysville patrol officers came to the aid of five orphaned – and adorable – baby opossum, known as joeys, Thursday morning.

Once the box containing the litter – or passel -- of squirming babies was handed over to a MPD community service officer, they were taken to the Sarvey Wildlife Care Center in Arlington, where they will be fed, clothed, kissed, cuddled and rehabilitated. (We admit that some of that last part may have been embellished).

Orphaned opossums Baby opossums are known as joeys. (Marysville Police Department)

Once the little ones were at the wildlife center, they were reported to be in great condition and “very spirited,” according to Marysville Police.

That wasn’t the only time Marysville Police community service officers have wrangled critters.

On July 23, they met another kind of baby at Ebey Waterfront Park, where they found an abandoned harbor seal pup.

The pup was handed over to SR³ - Sealife Response, Rehabilitation & Research, who provided the pup with the help it needed.

Today our Community Service Officers responded to the Ebey Waterfront Park where they "sealed off" the area for an... Posted by Marysville WA Police on Tuesday, July 23, 2024





