Married couple arrested in Goodwill parking lot, found with almost 150 grams of meth and fentanyl

SILVERDALE, Wash. — A married couple were arrested in Kitsap County Saturday, after police found nearly 150 grams of meth and fentanyl inside their car.

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, officers were sent to the Silverdale Goodwill around 1 p.m. to conduct a welfare check on the two.

Upon arriving, officers found the husband, a 46-year-old man, passed out on the steering wheel, with the car on.

Once they acquired a warrant and searched the car, they found not only the drugs, but also a list of recent deals.

His 26-year-old wife was also arrested at the scene.

The two, who lived in the car, were booked into Kitsap County Jail, under suspicion of “possession of narcotics with intent to deliver,” according to the post.

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