Maroon 5 is coming to Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena

SEATTLE — Three-time Grammy Award-winning band Maroon 5 is going on tour and will be making a stop in Seattle.

The band’s eighth album, Love Is Like, is out August 15, and their new single, “All Night,” is already out.

Maroon 5’s U.S. arena tour kicks off October 6 in Phoenix. There will be 23 stops in total.

The band will play Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena on October 21.

Tickets will be available starting with a Fan Club presale on Wednesday, June 25 at 10:00 a.m.

General sale begins Friday, June 27 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.

“I feel like we’ve gone back to what we used to do, which is to not pay attention to where we fit and producing the music organically,” said singer Adam Levine. “This is kind of how we stuck out in the beginning when we first started our career.”

The band was formed in 2001 in Los Angeles. Its members are Jesse Carmichael, Matt Flynn, Adam Levine, Mickey Madden, PJ Morton, James Valentine.

Their debut album, 2002’s Songs About Jane, reached No. 6 on the Billboard 200.

Maroon 5 has three diamond certifications for the songs: “Moves Like Jagger”, “Girls Like You”, and “Sugar”.

