Mariners trade Hoppe, receive Orioles’ Taylor Ward

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Mariners aren’t letting this year’s trade deadline slip by without making a few moves of their own.

Days after trading Luis Castillo to the White Sox, the Mariners announced Monday morning they have acquired Taylor Ward from the Baltimore Orioles.

“We are excited to add Taylor to our lineup,” Hollander said. “He has proven to be a consistent performer that is among the very best in the league at getting on base. We are thrilled to be adding a player of his caliber to our team.”

Ward has played 111 games this season and currently has a batting average of .246. He also leads the American League in walks, has 30 RBIs, and ranks 6th in on-base percentage, according to a statement by the Mariners.

The Mariners, despite being 55-58, have the second-worst team batting average in the entire MLB (.231) -- proving Ward’s addition may be crucial, as the season enters its final stretch.

In return, the Mariners are sending pitchers Alex Hoppe, Brock Moore, and Harrison Kreiling to the Orioles.

Moore and Kreiling, two prospects selected by the Mariners in the 2024 MLB First-Year Player Draft, have had some success in the minor leagues. Moore was recently promoted to the Arkansas Travelers, after showing off with a 1.13 ERA and 4 saves this year with the Aquasox.

Hoppe made his MLB debut this year, April 27, when the Mariners lost to the Twins, 11-4. Hoppe made 24 relief appearances this season, with a record of 0-1. He leaves Seattle with a 5.79 ERA.

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