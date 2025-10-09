Mariners fans brace for ALDS Game 5 after tough toss to Tigers in Detroit

DETRIOT, Mich. — The Seattle Mariners will host Game 5 of the American League Division Series (ALDS) in Seattle after narrowly missing the chance to clinch the series in Detroit.

Despite the loss in Game 4, fans remain optimistic as the series returns to T-Mobile Park, where the Mariners will have another opportunity to advance.

“It’s been beautiful. It’s been great. Hopefully, we can keep going,” said Lorenzo, a Mariners fan, expressing hope for the team’s performance. “Oh, it’s going to be huge. Hopefully, the momentum with the crowd will flip things around and we can win that game,” said Mike, another Mariners fan, about the upcoming Game 5.

Fans gathered at T-Mobile Park for a watch party during Game 4, experiencing a rollercoaster of emotions as the Mariners fell short in Detroit.

Fernando, a fan who attended the watch party, noted, “The last time I was six months old when they went in 2001,” highlighting the long wait for postseason success.

Ticket prices for Game 5 are high on the secondary market, ranging from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars, but fans like Kristen believe it’s worth it for the experience.

“It will mean a lot. I mean, it will be such a good memory, and I don’t know, it’s going to be so fun,” Kristen said, looking forward to the game.

As the Mariners prepare for Game 5 in Seattle, fans are eager to see their team continue its postseason journey and potentially make history.

