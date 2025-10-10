Marchment scores in Seattle debut as Kraken win season opener for first time

SEATTLE — Mason Marchment scored in his Seattle debut, Joey Daccord made 35 saves, and the Kraken beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 on Thursday night to win their season opener for the first time in team history.

Vince Dunn and Jared McCann also scored for the Kraken, who had gone 0-3-1 in their previous four openers, including a 5-4 overtime loss to Anaheim in 2022.

Daccord, who last Friday became the first player in Arizona State hockey history to have his number retired, made 16 of his saves in the first period on 17 shots.

Beckett Sennecke scored for Anaheim in his NHL debut and Lukas Dostal made 28 saves.

Marchment, acquired from Dallas in an offseason trade, gave the Kraken a 2-1 lead at 3:50 of the second period. Brandon Montour, after missing all six preseason games recovering from ankle surgery, took the puck away at mid-ice on the right side and went all the way to the corner. He passed to Marchment coming toward the net from between the circles and he drilled it past Dostal.

Dunn put Seattle on top with a wrister from just above the left circle just 2:21 into the game.

Sennecke, who scored 36 goals in major juniors last season, tied it at 4:11, coming around the right post and tucking Mason McTavish’s pass behind Daccord.

The Ducks had a goal disallowed with 2:50 left in the first when it was ruled that Olen Zellweger poked the puck out of Daccord’s glove after Daccord had clear possession.

McCann’s goal that made it 3-1 at 4:25 of the third, was his fourth in five season openers.

Lane Lambert won his head coaching debut after taking the helm on May 29. Joel Quenneville lost his debut with the Ducks.

Up next

Ducks: Visit San Jose on Saturday night.

Kraken: Host Vegas on Saturday night.

