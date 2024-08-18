Man’s leg severed after possible storm-related crash in Seattle

A driver was hospitalized with severe injuries after a single-vehicle collision on West Marginal Way Southwest early Sunday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The incident occurred at 12:05 a.m. on August 18, when Southwest Precinct patrol officers responded to reports of a vehicle crashing into a pole in the 4500 block of West Marginal Way Southwest.

When they arrived, officers found the driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, had been ejected from the car and was lying on the ground nearby.

The driver had also sustained a severed right leg.

Officers quickly applied a tourniquet and provided emergency aid until the Seattle Fire Department arrived.

The driver, who was conscious and alert, was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

The Seattle Police Department’s Traffic Collision Investigation Squad has been notified and is investigating the incident.

While the on-scene sergeant suggested that water or storm conditions may have contributed to the crash, the exact circumstances leading up to the collision are still under investigation.

