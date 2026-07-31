Manhunt near I-5 in Mill Creek: Deputies, K-9 search for suspect who may have stolen firearm

A manhunt is underway near I-5 in Mill Creek after a suspect stole items from a vehicle — potentially including a firearm — and fled on foot into a wooded area, Snohomish County sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies with a K-9 unit and a drone, Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers and officers from other agencies are searching the woods near I-5 and 128th Street. The heavy law enforcement presence near the freeway caused backups on northbound I-5 and on 128th Street.

The theft occurred in the parking lot of the Puget Park apartments in Everett. No injuries were reported.

WSP assisted with containment of the search area.

KIRO Newsradio reporter Chris Sullivan said he counted at least five State Patrol SUVs parked along the right shoulder of northbound I-5 just south of the 128th Street off-ramp. Troopers stood outside their vehicles monitoring a grassy strip along the east side of the freeway, he said.

At the exit, Sullivan said he saw multiple Snohomish County deputies with long guns and a K-9 team working through the grass, nearby neighborhoods and businesses adjacent to a hospital just east of the off-ramp. An Edmonds police officer was also on scene helping block roads, he said.

The Sheriff’s Office said the incident did not occur on I-5.

Authorities have not released a description of the suspect.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.

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