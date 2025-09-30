Man with gunshot wound walks into Harborview, police investigating nearby shooting

Seattle police are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound walked into Harborview Medical Center late Tuesday, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Officers were called to the hospital around 11:50 a.m. after the man arrived at the emergency department with a gunshot wound to his back.

Police later determined the shooting happened near 12th Avenue South and South Main Street, about a half-mile from Harborview.

At the scene, investigators found two shell casings. Detectives are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

The victim was able to speak with detectives from the Gun Violence Reduction Unit, who responded to Harborview to interview him.

His current condition was not released.

Police have not released any information about a suspect, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

