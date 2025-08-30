Man was stabbed in neck during North Seattle carjacking that ended in cash

SEATTLE — A 21-year-old man was stabbed in the neck while trying to prevent his car from being stolen in North Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

He is said to have run into a car while trying to get away.

A police report says that he was found with a knife wound and blood running down his chest.

Police say in a blotter post that the stabbing and attempted carjacking happened at 2 a.m. at Ashworth Avenue North and N 97th Street on Friday.

The victim says that a man or woman came up to his car and told him he had a flat tire, according to police.

He then said that the person tried to steal his car and stabbed him in the neck.

In an attempt to get away, he crashed into a parked sports car in someone’s driveway.

However, a witness said they saw the victim naked outside the car after the crash.

They said they also saw a naked woman putting on clothes before leaving the scene.

She was gone before the police arrived.

The victim was transported to Habrowview Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

A man and a woman were found and detained in connection with the incident.

They were later let go as there was no evidence to arrest them.

SPD says that it has investigated the area where the victim’s car was towed.

They say they are still investigating what led up to the stabbing.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

