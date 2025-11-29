Man wanted in multi-state sex trafficking case arrested in Edmonds

EDMONDS, Wash. — The Edmonds Police Department (EPD) says a man wanted for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old girl was arrested this week.

The 30-year-old suspect was wanted in both Las Vegas, NV and Oakland, CA, for alleged sex trafficking of a minor, child abuse, and kidnapping, EPD said in a release.

In a joint operation with the Lynnwood and Kirkland Police as well as other agencies, authorities focused on two motels near Highway 99 in Edmonds.

Plainclothes officers assisted in arresting the suspect and law enforcement found the 17-year-old girl, who is receiving care before she is returned home, according to Edmonds police.

The suspect was booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

©2025 Cox Media Group