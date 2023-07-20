Man suspected of human trafficking on Seattle’s Aurora Avenue arrested

KIRKLAND, Wash. — A man who was arrested on human trafficking-related charges nine years ago was arrested again last week.

On July 9, Seattle Police and FBI agents arrested the same man in Kirkland for a gun violation warrant.

While he was in custody, probable cause was found to arrest him for human trafficking on Aurora Avenue North and the surrounding area for months, according to Seattle Police.

The man is also suspected of promoting commercial sexual abuse of a minor.

In 2014, an investigation by the Kent Police Department and FBI led to the arrest of the same man for unlawful possession of a gun and several human trafficking-related charges.

