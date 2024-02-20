Local

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after trench collapse in Sammamish

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after trench collapse in Sammamish

By KIRO 7 News Staff

A man working at a construction site in Sammamish was injured Monday afternoon after the trench he was in collapsed.

According to Eastside Fire & Rescue, medics received a call at 2:21 p.m. about an 8-foot trench collapse at a house that is under construction.

The home is in the 24600 block of Northeast 3rd Place.

The man was pulled from the trench and transported to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening “crushing” injuries.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read