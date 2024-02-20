Man suffers life-threatening injuries after trench collapse in Sammamish

A man working at a construction site in Sammamish was injured Monday afternoon after the trench he was in collapsed.

According to Eastside Fire & Rescue, medics received a call at 2:21 p.m. about an 8-foot trench collapse at a house that is under construction.

The home is in the 24600 block of Northeast 3rd Place.

The man was pulled from the trench and transported to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening “crushing” injuries.

EF&R with the help of Redmond, Bellevue and Shoreline crews executed a trench rescue at a residential home in Sammamish this afternoon. One patient was transported with life threatening injuries to Harborview. pic.twitter.com/pQHOdVnwhR — Eastside Fire & Rescue (@EastsideFire) February 20, 2024

