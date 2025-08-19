Man stabbed under overpass in Green Lake

SEATTLE — Seattle police are looking for a person accused of stabbing a man underneath an overpass in the Green Lake neighborhood.

The stabbing was reported around 9:43 p.m. near Weedin Place NE and NE 68th Street.

Responding officers found a man with stab wounds to the neck and arms. Officers gave first aid until Seattle Fire medics arrived and took him to Harborview Medical Center.

The victim is in serious condition.

Police are looking for the suspect.

It’s unclear if the two knew each other before the stabbing.

If you have any information about the stabbing, call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

©2025 Cox Media Group