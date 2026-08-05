Man stabbed in chest overnight near bus stop in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood

SEATTLE — Police are investigating a stabbing that left a 44-year-old man injured overnight in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood.

The incident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday near a bus stop along 4th Avenue South.

Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers reportedly found the victim suffering from a stab wound to the chest. They looked after him until the Seattle Fire Department arrived and took the man to Harborview Medical Center with “non-life-threatening” injuries.

The investigation found the victim was walking toward a bus stop when an unknown man approached him. SPD reports the two men exchanged words before the suspect stabbed the victim with a pocketknife and ran off.

Police described the suspect as a white man in his 30s with a thin build. He was last seen wearing an orange jacket and blue jeans. Officers cordoned off the area and searched for the suspect with assistance from the Tukwila Police Department K9 Unit.

Detectives from the Homicide and Assault Unit are now leading the investigation and will work to determine what led to the stabbing. The department is asking anyone with information to contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip line at (206) 233-5000.

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