Man shot, woman attacked by same suspect in North Beacon Hill

SEATTLE — A man was shot at South Holgate Street and the Mountains to Sound Trail in North Beacon Hill Sunday morning.

Seattle Police officers were dispatched to the location shortly after 10:30 a.m., and arrived to find a 31-year-old man who’d been shot in the torso.

Police helped the man until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and took the victim to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries.

As officers investigated, they learned that a 32-year-old woman was attacked by the same 53-year-old suspect. She was hurt, but her injuries were not life-threatening.

The suspect left the scene shortly after both incidents.

Police secured the area and searched for the suspect, who was found and arrested at a nearby event. He was taken to Harborview to be evaluated. Once he is cleared by medical staff, he’ll be booked into the King County Jail.

What led up to the shooting and attack is under investigation.

If you have information about the crimes, you’re asked to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

