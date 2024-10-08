Man shot in Kenmore after refusing to give up backpack, King County Sheriff’s Office says

King County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning near the Park and Ride at 7512 Northeast Bothell Way in Kenmore.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a man was shot after two people attempted to steal his backpack around 5 a.m.

The victim reported that he was leaving his apartment complex when two vehicles approached, and two people got out, demanding his backpack.

After he refused, one of the suspects shot him.

The man was transported to Harborview Medical Center, where he is being treated for non-fatal injuries.

K9 units were dispatched to the scene to assist in the investigation.

As of now, authorities have not released any information on potential suspects or the vehicles involved.

The investigation remains active.

©2024 Cox Media Group