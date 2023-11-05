Man shot during youth league football game in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — A youth football league is on alert after a man was found shot at Everett Memorial Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Everett Police responded to the shooting call just before 4 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in his 30s with an unspecified amount of gunshot wounds.

According to officers, the shooting happened around the parking lot of the stadium between two men who knew each other.

The suspect escaped in a vehicle after the shooting. Police say there is no direct threat to the community at this time.

The victim was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Youth League canceled all football games for the rest of the evening.

This is developing news. Check back for updates.

