Man shot in back near West Seattle shopping center

SEATTLE — Police are looking for the person who shot a man in the back near a popular West Seattle shopping center early Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 9400 block of 27th Avenue Southwest, near Westwood Village, at around 4:20 a.m.

Police arrived to find the victim, a man believed to be in his 30s, with a gunshot wound in his back. He was treated by Seattle Fire Department medics and then taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

According to Seattle Police, the shooter left the area and has not been found. Officers planned on using a K-9 team to try to track the suspect.

What led up to the gunfire is not yet known.

Police said anyone who lives in the area and sees any suspicious behavior should call 911.

©2024 Cox Media Group