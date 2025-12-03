Man shot at after stabbing van’s tires in Lewis County road rage incident, State Patrol says

LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a road rage incident near Grand Mound ended with gunfire on November 28.

At around 3:15 p.m. on State Route 12 near Denmark Street Southwest, a Mercedes van pulled over and a Dodge Durango pulled in behind near.

A man in the Mercedes got out and stabbed the Durango’s two front tires before getting back in the van, a WSP report says.

As he left, the Durango’s driver got out with a handgun and reportedly fired several gunshots at the van.

WSP is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Sergeant Justin Maier at Justin.Maier@wsp.wa.gov or (360)773-6740.

