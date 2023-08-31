Man shoots at Pike Street business storefront during robbery

SEATTLE — Officers were called to 11 Avenue East of Pike Street after hearing reports of two men trying to rob a business at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday according to police.

Before police arrived, witnesses say that one of the men had walked to the intersection of 11 Ave East Pike Street and shot at the business. The building’s façade and several nearby parked cars were shot causing significant damage. One man was also shot but the injury was not life-threatening according to authorities.

The suspects then fled the scene in a black BMW sedan before police arrived. Police later found the car near the intersection of Lakeview Boulevard East and Belmont Avenue East. The car was then impounded and a pistol magazine was found inside.

Police say that they do not have any suspects at this time.

