Man seriously injured in Parkland drive-by shooting

PARKLAND, Wash. — A man was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting in Parkland over the weekend, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were reportedly dispatched to reports of a shooting along Park Ave. S. at around 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 6.

Arriving deputies found a man in his 40s lying on the sidewalk and jumped in to treat him until medics arrived. He was then taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Witnesses told deputies the shots came from a vehicle that sped off after the man was hit.

Despite searching the area and speaking with witnesses, deputies did not find any suspects or involved vehicles.

This investigation remains active, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

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