Man seriously injured in Chinatown shooting, police searching for suspects

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting in the Chinatown-International District (CID) on Monday afternoon, leaving one man seriously injured.

The shooting happened near 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street at around 4:50 p.m., police say.

Officers found a man who had been shot in the leg, and the Seattle Fire Department treated him before he was brought to Harborview Medical Center.

Police searched the area but did not locate any suspects, and no arrests have been made.

SPD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit is investigating what led to the shooting.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

