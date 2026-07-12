Man seriously hurt in explosion at Puyallup condo

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A 42-year-old man was hospitalized after something exploded inside a condominium complex in Puyallup.

It happened at the Evan Court condominium complex on 9th Avenue SE on July 9.

Officers saw smoke coming out of some broken windows when they arrived.

According to police, the people inside were initially uncooperative, but they eventually let them inside. Investigators believe the people inside were using some kind of explosive or incendiary product that caught on fire.

According to police, the man who was hurt went to the hospital before they arrived. He was transferred to another area hospital for treatment. He had serious injuries from the incident.

Deputies from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad are continuing the investigation.

©2026 Cox Media Group