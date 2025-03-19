Man responsible for more than 20 bank robberies in King County arrested

SEATTLE — Seattle Police Department (SPD) detectives and patrol officers arrested a man responsible for more than 20 bank robberies throughout Seattle and King County Monday afternoon.

He allegedly acted alone and, for the past several months, robbed multiple banks in King County — including 15 in Seattle alone. His robbing spree started in January.

“During the robberies, the suspect would pass a note demanding money, concealing his face with a mask and glasses,” SPD stated in its crime blotter.

SPD’s Latent Print Unit was able to identify the 42-year-old suspect following a fingerprint match from one of the robberies. Robbery detectives learned of his location and conducted several hours of surveillance before spotting him. He was arrested without incident in the 13000 block of 15th Avenue Northeast.

In addition to Robbery Unit detectives, he was also interviewed by the FBI.

Detectives booked him into the King County Jail for investigation of robbery. More charges are expected to follow.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

