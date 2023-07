SHELTON, Wash. — A man cheated death after he lost consciousness during a skydive on Sunday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

WSP said the man passed out during the dive due to the G-force, but his emergency parachute opened and he landed in a tree on the Washington State Patrol Academy drive course in Shelton.

After he was rescued from the tree, the man was shaken but appeared to be OK.

He was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle as a precaution.

