Man rescued after wandering for days in Suquamish woods

POULSBO, Wash. — A man who was rescued after getting lost for four days in the woods is now recovering in the hospital

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), on June 20, a man called 911 saying he was hearing a voice in distress calling for help in the woods off Suquamish Way NE.

When deputies responded, they heard the same call for help.

KCSO launched a search and rescue team, which included Washington Explorer Search and Rescue, Kitsap Search Dogs, Olympic Mountain Rescue, and the Suquamish Tribal Police Department.

Crews scoured the area for several hours before they located the man.

The man told rescuers that he was lost in the woods for four to five days.

He was taken to St. Michael’s Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.

KSCO deputies said the man told rescuers he fell from a tree. Suquamish Tribal Police said that the man “apparently was provided a ride to the end of a road, became disoriented and wandered into the woods,” they wrote on Facebook.

