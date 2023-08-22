Man reportedly kidnapped in Renton found by Des Moines police

DES MOINES, Wash. — A man police believe to have been kidnapped in a Renton parking garage was found by police in Des Moines on Tuesday.

Renton police initially responded to a 911 caller on Sunday night, who reported seeing multiple people force a struggling man into a car in an apartment complex parking garage. The car was said to have then drove off with the man inside.

The man was found alive and we are working to determine his condition.

This is breaking news -- we will provide more information as it becomes available.

