Man pleads not guilty to burglarizing homes of high-profile Seattle athletes and celebrities

SEATTLE — A Renton man accused of breaking into homes of several current and former Seahawks and Mariners players, and rapper Macklemore, has pleaded not guilty.

According to King County prosecutors, 29-year-old Patrick Maisonet is accused of burglarizing the homes of:

Seattle Mariners pitcher Luis Castillo, twice

Mariners Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki

Former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman

LA Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell

Singer Macklemore

A second person has been charged as his co-defendant.

That alleged co-defendant, Earl Henderson Riley IV, was charged with five felony crimes for these burglaries. Prosecutors say he was the only person charged for the May 1 burglary of Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez’s home. Riley pleaded not guilty to all five felony charges at his June 30 arraignment.

Maisonet is accused of starting his alleged robbery and burglary spree on May 3, 2024. It’s unclear if Maisonet was linked to any burglaries before this date.

According to prosecutors, Maisonet was accused of an armed robbery on Beacon Ave S. in the Beacon Hill neighborhood.

He pleaded not guilty to that charge on May 23, 2024. Maisonet posted bail and was released with an ankle monitor.

On Nov. 21, 2024, the Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention-- who handle electronic home monitoring-- got an alert that Maisonet had removed his ankle bracelet. He did not respond when they made contact with him, so a warrant was issued for him to appear in court.

On March 5, 2025, Maisonet did not appear for his arraignment for not having his ankle monitor, so another warrant was issued.

Meaning, Maisonet was still out without monitoring when he allegedly committed the robberies, the earliest reported on Jan. 6, 2025. This person was a Renton resident.

Maisonet allegedly hit Castillo’s home on Feb. 7 and again on March 28. Prosecutors say he was the only one involved in the Feb. 7 burglary, but Riley has been charged for his alleged participation in the second.

On Feb. 9, Maisonet allegedly burglarized Suzuki‘s home.

Richard Sherman’s home was burglarized on March 30 and Macklemore’s home was the last home burglarized that has been allegedly linked to Maisonet.

Maisonet has been charged with 10 felonies, including multiple counts of residential burglary, first-degree robbery, and first-degree burglary.

Prosecutors also believe he was tied to a string of home burglaries in 2024 that targeted predominantly Asian victims, according to court documents.

Maisonet was charged for 10 felony residential burglaries and has pleaded not guilty.

A judge ruled that bail be set at $1 million.

His trial is set to start on Nov. 3.

©2025 Cox Media Group